Grupo BTS divulga teaser oficial do videoclipe de ‘Boy With Luv’

O grupo BTS divulgou neste domingo (07) o teaser oficial de ‘Boy With Luv’. O trabalho faz parte do novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’.

O single é uma parceria com a cantora americana Halsey, 24 anos. O trabalho completo será liberado no dia 12/04.

[#오늘의방탄] Thank you, Bangkok! LY TOUR의 정말 마지막 공연을 너무도 행복하게 마무리했습니다. 처음 방콕에서 만난 그 때와 같이 너무도 큰 감동을 준 태국 아미들!🌙 💜코쿤캅💜 #방콕2회차공연 #GOODBYE_LYTOUR #우리는서로의의지 pic.twitter.com/r9mSM2xaI7 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 7, 2019

Segundo os fãs, a produção é cheia de sinais e mensagens ocultas. Em menos de 24 horas, o teaser tinha mais de 13 milhões de visualizações. Confira:

