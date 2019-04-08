Grupo BTS divulga teaser oficial do videoclipe de ‘Boy With Luv’

Por Wellington Botelho

O grupo BTS divulgou neste domingo (07) o teaser oficial de ‘Boy With Luv’. O trabalho faz parte do novo álbum ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’.

O single é uma parceria com a cantora americana Halsey, 24 anos. O trabalho completo será  liberado no dia 12/04.

Segundo os fãs, a produção é cheia de sinais e mensagens ocultas. Em menos de 24 horas, o teaser tinha mais de 13 milhões de visualizações. Confira:

