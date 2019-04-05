Primeiro videoclipe do grupo BTS completará seis anos: ‘No More Dream’

O MV de 'No More Dream', primeiro videoclipe do grupo sul-coreano BTS, completará seis anos de lançamento em junho deste ano.

A produção lançou os jovens integrantes para o mundo da música. A boy band de k-pop, sucesso mundial entre os jovens, realizou estreia oficial em 2013 (mesmo ano do MV).

A primeira versão do videoclipe, divulgada em 11 de junho de 2013, já conta com mais de 80 milhões de visualizações no Youtube. Relembre o material:

Outra versão, divulgada alguns dias depois – em 16 de junho, já tem mais de 60 milhões de views na plataforma de vídeos. Confira:

Atualmente, o MV de 'DNA' é o mais visualizado do grupo. Foi lançado em setembro de 2017 e já tem quase 700 milhões de visualizações.

