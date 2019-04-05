Ozzy Osboune cai em casa nos Estados Unidos e cancela todos os shows de 2019
Pouco tempo após sofrer uma pneumonia, Ozzy Osbourne teve uma queda na sua casa de Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, e cancelou todos os shows que havia agendado para 2019. A informação foi divulgada pelo perfil do cantor no Instagram na última quinta-feira (4).
De acordo com a publicação, o acidente agravou uma antiga lesão que ele teve em 2003, o que o fez passar por uma cirurgia em março deste ano. "Palavras não podem expressar o quanto eu estou frustrado, bravo e deprimido", afirmou o Príncipe das Trevas sobre o cancelamento da turnê.
A conta do artista ressalta que os shows serão reagendados para o início de 2020.
OZZY will postpone all his 2019 tour dates, inclusive of shows in North America and Europe, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter and 2019 Grammy® Special Merit Award recipient fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery last month. OSBOURNE will remain under doctor’s care in Los Angeles as he recovers. Says OZZY: “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!” The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled. Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.