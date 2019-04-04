Game of Thrones: Os looks que roubaram a cena na estreia da última temporada

View this post on Instagram

Nathalie Emmanuel- HBO 'Game of Thrones' Premiere Nathalie Emmanuel looked ravishing in her @ermannoscervino tiered frock, but it desperately needed to be altered at least 4 inches. The longer length made the beautiful actress looked frumpy. She made up for it in the hair and makeup department. If you can remembered @stromreid also wore this piece. #styleblogger #fashionblogger #nathalieemmanuel #ermannoscervino #celebrityfashion #konahatcher