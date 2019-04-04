Game of Thrones: Os looks que roubaram a cena na estreia da última temporada

Por Victória Bravo

A HBO promoveu uma grande estreia em Nova York na noite da última quarta-feira (03) para a oitava e última temporada de Game of Thrones e, como era de se esperar, as atrizes arrasaram no tapete vermelho.

Confira os melhores looks:

Rose Leslie

Sophie Turner e Maisie Williams

Emilia Clarke

Carice Van Houten

Nathalie Emmanuel

Gwendoline Christie

Natalie Dormer

View this post on Instagram

Game of Thrones red carpet premiere in New York 🔥

A post shared by Natalie Dormer (@nataliedormerig) on

