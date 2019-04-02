Game of Thrones: Marca cria linha de maquiagem inspirada na série
A última temporada de “Game of Thrones” estreia este mês e além de ficar ansiosos para novos episódios, é bem possível que os fãs estejam animadíssimos com todos os produtos inspirados na ficção que estão dando o que falar.
Desta vez, a Urban Decay disponibilizará uma linha de maquiagem toda baseada série no mesmo dia da sua estreia, em 14 de abril.
A marca usou seu perfil no Instagram para divulgar não só os produtos, mas também mostrar seus resultados – que são para deixar qualquer fã de maquiagem interessado:
Being bad never looked so good 🖤 Recreate this Night King inspired look with shades: Frozen North, The Sight, King’s Landing, Dothraki and White Walker from the Urban Decay | Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette. Add lashes & Perversion Mascara for a hit of intensity. Created by UD Global Makeup Artist @udstevek // @gameofthrones #UrbanDecay #FORTHETHRONE #Makeup #Beauty #GameofThrones #GOT
Confira os produtos:
"Lannister, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell… Todos eles são apenas raios de uma roda. Esse está em cima, depois aquele está em cima, e assim por diante ela gira, esmagando aqueles que estão no chão. Eu não vou parar a roda. Eu vou quebrar a roda", Daenerys Targaryen.
…More like the Mother of Highlights ✨ Named after Daenerys' three dragons, Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal come together to create this insanely glowy makeup look. Swipe to see the shades from our Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette up close! #UrbanDecay #FORTHETHRONE #GameofThrones #GOT #Makeup #Beauty @gameofthrones
You're in the great game now. The moment you've been waiting for is FINALLY here—your first look at the ENTIRE Urban Decay | Game of Thrones collection! From the shores of Dragonstone to the frozen lands beyond the Wall, this collection was inspired by our favorite places in Westeros and the strong women of the Seven Kingdoms. This is a LIMITED EDITION collection, available GLOBALLY starting April 14th. @gameofthrones #FORTHETHRONE #URBANDECAY #MAKEUP #BEAUTY #GOT #GAMEOFTHRONES