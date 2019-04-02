Game of Thrones: Marca cria linha de maquiagem inspirada na série

Por Victória Bravo

A última temporada de “Game of Thrones” estreia este mês e além de ficar ansiosos para novos episódios, é bem possível que os fãs estejam animadíssimos com todos os produtos inspirados na ficção que estão dando o que falar.

Desta vez, a Urban Decay disponibilizará uma linha de maquiagem toda baseada série no mesmo dia da sua estreia, em 14 de abril.

A marca usou seu perfil no Instagram para divulgar não só os produtos, mas também mostrar seus resultados – que são para deixar qualquer fã de maquiagem interessado:

Confira os produtos:

foto Reprodução / Urban Decay

 

"Lannister, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell… Todos eles são apenas raios de uma roda. Esse está em cima, depois aquele está em cima, e assim por diante ela gira, esmagando aqueles que estão no chão. Eu não vou parar a roda. Eu vou quebrar a roda", Daenerys Targaryen.

game Reprodução / Urban Decay
foto Reprodução / Urban Decay
ft Reprodução / Urban Decay

 

ft Reprodução / Urban Decay

 

ft Reprodução / Urban Decay

 

ft Reprodução / Urban Decay

