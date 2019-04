'Todos carregamos uma cruz', diz ator de 'Todo Mundo Odeia o Chris' sobre doença

View this post on Instagram

3 weeks ago I had my first flare up in almost 2 years. This one was particularly bad. It’s crazy how a pain I hadn’t felt in a long time I immediately remembered, quickly identified and then ran through all of the emotions that were brought up by this unfortunate memory recall. Craziest thing in that moment was the fear. Not of the pain but what comes after. I was in the hospital for 5 days and wasn’t allowed to eat for all 5 as my insides calmed down and healed. Ask any #Crohns patient, keeping weight on can feel like a full time job. I knew weight loss was coming and that set back can really mess with your head. But we all have our cross to bear. Lost 10lbs in 5 days. Soon as docs cleared it I got right back in the gym for the reup. . #crohnsdisease can/will knock you down whenever it gets the chance too. That’s fine as long each time it does you get up, spit in its face, say “You hit like a bitch” and keep it pushing. @crohnscolitisfoundation #ibdawareness #crohnswarrior