Sex and the City: Série ganha continuação, mas as aventuras agora são outras e abordam tema pouco explorado

View this post on Instagram

“Writing was always something I wanted to do, for as long as I can remember. I saw my parents reading and it made me crazy, I just had to learn. So, I learned to read when I was really young, like three and a half, and whenever I read, I’d think, I can do this, this is what I should do. So writing has really been the focus of my life, ever since I was a kid.” I had a great afternoon going through my closet with @coveteur’s @leahfayec. Read more by clicking the link in my profile. Photographs by @alec_kugler #bookstagram #writersofinstagram #istherestillsex #coveteur #writersofig