Sex and the City: Série ganha continuação, mas as aventuras agora são outras e abordam tema pouco explorado

Por Victória Bravo

Se você é fã de “Sex and the City”, sabe que dificilmente veremos um terceiro filme da franquia. No entanto, a Variety acaba de confirmar que a Paramount Television comprou os direitos do livro “Is There Still Sex in the City?” e produzirá uma série.

O romance deve ser lançado pela Grove Press em 6 de agosto e sua autora é Candace Bushnell, mesma criadora de “Sex in New York”.

O novo livro irá analisar um tema que ainda é pouco explorado: o sexo, namoro e amizade após os 50 anos, sendo assim é uma sequela de “Sex and the City” ambientada em Nova York.

Já podemos esperar que as histórias de amor abordem o casamento, filhos, divórcio e luto, além das pressões que as mulheres sofrem para permanecer jovens mesmo após o envelhecimento.

Além do livro, Bushnell escreverá o roteiro do capítulo piloto para a série e executará o projeto junto com Liza Chasin, da 3dot Productions, e Robyn Meisinger, do Anonymous Content.

