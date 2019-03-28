Sex and the City: Série ganha continuação, mas as aventuras agora são outras e abordam tema pouco explorado
Se você é fã de “Sex and the City”, sabe que dificilmente veremos um terceiro filme da franquia. No entanto, a Variety acaba de confirmar que a Paramount Television comprou os direitos do livro “Is There Still Sex in the City?” e produzirá uma série.
O romance deve ser lançado pela Grove Press em 6 de agosto e sua autora é Candace Bushnell, mesma criadora de “Sex in New York”.
“Writing was always something I wanted to do, for as long as I can remember. I saw my parents reading and it made me crazy, I just had to learn. So, I learned to read when I was really young, like three and a half, and whenever I read, I’d think, I can do this, this is what I should do. So writing has really been the focus of my life, ever since I was a kid.” I had a great afternoon going through my closet with @coveteur’s @leahfayec. Read more by clicking the link in my profile. Photographs by @alec_kugler #bookstagram #writersofinstagram #istherestillsex #coveteur #writersofig
O novo livro irá analisar um tema que ainda é pouco explorado: o sexo, namoro e amizade após os 50 anos, sendo assim é uma sequela de “Sex and the City” ambientada em Nova York.
Já podemos esperar que as histórias de amor abordem o casamento, filhos, divórcio e luto, além das pressões que as mulheres sofrem para permanecer jovens mesmo após o envelhecimento.
Além do livro, Bushnell escreverá o roteiro do capítulo piloto para a série e executará o projeto junto com Liza Chasin, da 3dot Productions, e Robyn Meisinger, do Anonymous Content.
Amazing news! My new book, Is There Still Sex in the City has been sold to @paramountpics TV! ‘A sly, piercing and sometimes heartbreaking look at sex, dating and friendship in your fifties’ read more @deadline ➡️ link in profile 🌟 #writersofinstagram #gratitude #IsThereStillSex #overfifty #dating #sex #television #newbook