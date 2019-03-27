Grupo BTS divulga trailer ‘Map Of The Soul : Persona’

O grupo sul-coreano BTS divulgou o trailer do próximo lançamento “Map of the Soul: Persona”. O material foi compartilhado no YouTube nesta quarta-feira (27).

O assunto já é o mais comentado do Twitter no momento. A hashtag “#MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA” entrou para o trending topic da rede social.

Já confirmado, o novo álbum "Map of the Soul: Persona” deve ser será lançado no dia 12 de abril. “A coreografia é boa e a música é boa. Eu não sei sobre o vídeo da música, porque ainda não saiu. Há algo especial também”, afirmou Jin recentemente.

O jovem integrante RM apresentou o retorno do grupo na produção. Confira abaixo o trailer de "Persona" do BTS:

