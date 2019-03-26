Confira o (provável) setlist dos shows de Paul McCartney no Brasil

Aos 76 anos, Paul McCartney prova ainda ter fôlego para defender um setlist de quase 3 horas de duração – mais da metade dele devotado a alguns dos maiores sucessos de sua fase nos Beatles.

Duas das três datas de seu mais novo giro brasileiro estão esgotados: nesta terça-feira (26), em São Paulo, e sábado (30), em Curitiba. Mas ainda há uma chance de conferir o espetáculo da nova turnê “Freshen Up”: na quarta (27), no Allianz Parque.

Confira o provável setlist:

Legenda

Beatles

Carreira solo

Wings

Quarrymen

1. A Hard Day’s Night

2. Junior’s Farm

3. Can’t Buy Me Love ou All My Loving

4. Letting Go

5. Who Cares

6. Got to Get You Into My Life

7. Come On to Me

8. Let Me Roll It

9. I’ve Got a Feeling

10. Let ‘Em In

11. My Valentine

12. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

13. Maybe I’m Amazed

14. We Can Work It Out

15. In Spite of All the Danger

16. From Me to You

17. Dance Tonight

18. Love Me Do

19. Blackbird

20. Here Today

21. Queenie Eye

22. Lady Madonna

23. Eleanor Rigby

24. Back in Brazil

25. Fuh You

26. Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

27. Something

28. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

29. Band on the Run

30. Back in the U.S.S.R

31. Let It Be

32. Live and Let Die

33. Hey Jude

BIS

34. Birthday

35. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

36. Helter Skelter

37. Golden Slumbers

38. Carry That Weight

39. The End