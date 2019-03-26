Confira o (provável) setlist dos shows de Paul McCartney no Brasil
Aos 76 anos, Paul McCartney prova ainda ter fôlego para defender um setlist de quase 3 horas de duração – mais da metade dele devotado a alguns dos maiores sucessos de sua fase nos Beatles.
Duas das três datas de seu mais novo giro brasileiro estão esgotados: nesta terça-feira (26), em São Paulo, e sábado (30), em Curitiba. Mas ainda há uma chance de conferir o espetáculo da nova turnê “Freshen Up”: na quarta (27), no Allianz Parque.
Confira o provável setlist:
Legenda
Beatles
Carreira solo
Wings
Quarrymen
1. A Hard Day’s Night
2. Junior’s Farm
3. Can’t Buy Me Love ou All My Loving
4. Letting Go
5. Who Cares
6. Got to Get You Into My Life
7. Come On to Me
8. Let Me Roll It
9. I’ve Got a Feeling
10. Let ‘Em In
11. My Valentine
12. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
13. Maybe I’m Amazed
14. We Can Work It Out
15. In Spite of All the Danger
16. From Me to You
17. Dance Tonight
18. Love Me Do
19. Blackbird
20. Here Today
21. Queenie Eye
22. Lady Madonna
23. Eleanor Rigby
24. Back in Brazil
25. Fuh You
26. Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
27. Something
28. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
29. Band on the Run
30. Back in the U.S.S.R
31. Let It Be
32. Live and Let Die
33. Hey Jude
BIS
34. Birthday
35. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
36. Helter Skelter
37. Golden Slumbers
38. Carry That Weight
39. The End