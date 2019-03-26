Justin Bieber fala sobre pressão por novo álbum: 'nada vem antes da minha família'
Lançado em 2015, "Purpose" é o último álbum lançado por Justin Bieber. Desde então, o cantor divulgou algumas parcerias – como o remix de "Despacito" -, mas não anunciou nenhuma novidade solo.
Leia mais:
Confira o (provável) setlist dos shows de Paul McCartney no Brasil
Sesc Avenida Paulista recebe releitura de ‘Hamlet’ e outras peças de grupo pernambucano
Cobrado constantemente por novidades, o canadense resolveu esclarecer o momento que está vivendo. "Eu fiz turnês por toda a minha adolescência e começo dos meus 20 anos. Eu percebi, como vocês também viram, que eu estava infeliz na última turnê. E eu não mereço isso e vocês também não. Vocês pagam para vir e ter um show animado, cheio de energia, suave e divertido e eu não consegui emocionalmente proporcionar isso", admitiu.
Bieber tem uma certa expectativa em relação à paternidade. Por isso, diz que sua prioridade no momento é seu casamento com Hailey Baldwin. "Agora estou muito focado em reparar alguns problemas profundamente enraizados que eu tenho, assim como a maioria de nós, para que eu não desmorone e possa sustentar meu casamento e ser o pai que eu quero ser. A música é muito importante para mim, mas nada vem antes da minha família e da minha saúde", escreveu.
"Eu vou lançar um álbum arrasador o mais rápido possível", tranquilizou.
View this post on Instagram
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).