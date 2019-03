Vikings: Ator revela luta contra vício e agradece colega de elenco pelo apoio

View this post on Instagram

My hope is by sharing my Experience with substance abuse and all that comes with it that this video can help someone who needs it. If you’re struggling with substance abuse or any form or addiction, anxiety, or depression know you are not alone. I’ve been there through the shit and I’m telling you it gets brighter on the other side but you must find the courage to ask for help. Head to @bitethebulletstories and click on their bio if you’d like to hear my full story. #spreadawarness #talkaboutit #bitethebullet for someone else 💪🏻thank you @farrahaviva @_kristydawndinsmore for spearheading this amazing campaign.