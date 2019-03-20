Mundo do K-pop! Mattel revela teaser dos bonecos do grupo BTS

Por Wellington Botelho

A Mattel, fabricante americana de brinquedos, revelou nesta semana teaser dos novos bonecos do grupo sul coreano BTS.

Com muito suspense, a empresa divulgou as primeiras imagens da coleção. No entanto, ainda não sabemos a data de lançamento.

Uma segunda foto mostra um pedacinho do rosto de um dos integrantes. "Não precisa mais sonhar. Algo grande chega em breve. #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel", diz uma das legendas.

Os fãs da boy band mostraram grande entusiasmo com a notícia: "Estou muito ansiosa", "Eu quero" e "Não vejo a hora pra comprar" foram alguns dos comentários.

