Série “Os Simpsons” faz referência ao grupo BTS em novo episódio

Por Wellington Botelho

A série animada “Os Simpsons” juntou-se à febre mundial do K-Pop. Em um episódio recente, a série faz alusão ao grupo sul-coreano BTS, conforme revelou o site da Billboard.

No episódio 17, da temporada de número 30, os personagens Homer, Marge, Maggie e Lisa aparecem caminhando por uma rua aparentemente na Coréia.

E um detalhe atraiu a atenção de todos: Na cena, aparece um cartaz com a seguinte mensagem: "BTS Army", em clara referência ao grupo de fãs da popular banda. Confira:

