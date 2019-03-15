Grupo BTS manda mensagem para os fãs e agradece apoio: 'Muito amor!'

O grupo sul-coreano BTS mandou uma mensagem especial para os milhares de fãs e agradeceu o apoio recebido constantemente.

Durante o iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019, os Armys da boy band de k-pop receberam o título de melhor grupo de fãs.

E em um vídeo compartilhando no Twitter nesta sexta-feira (15), com todos os integrantes, RM tomou a frente e parabenizou pelo prêmio, descrevendo como “muito amor”.

O jovem também falou que o grupo trabalha em álbum inédito e de uma nova música lançada em 12 de abril. Confira vídeo (e terminaram cantando):

New music coming April 12th. Thanks to #iHeartRadio and the Fan Army Award win, #ARMY will be able to set up the single on stations across the country! Let’s do this!#iHeart #iHeartRadio #iHeartRadioMusicAwards #BTS pic.twitter.com/kw1vKQ6GM9

— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 15, 2019