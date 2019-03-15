Grey's Anatomy: Mãe biológica de Jo finalmente é revelada na 15ª temporada
Este texto contém spoilers para da 15ª temporada!
Um dos mistérios de “Grey's Anatomy” foi resolvido no episódio 17 da décima quinta temporada: finalmente a mãe biológica do Dra. Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington) foi apresentada ao público.
O episódio 17, "And Dream of Sheep", transmitido esta semana nos Estados Unidos, revelou que Michelle Forbes vai interpretar a mãe de Jo, que se chama Vicky.
A atriz é conhecida por seus papéis em séries como “True Blood”, “Powers”, “Prison Break” e “The Killing”.