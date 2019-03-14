Venda de ingressos para show extra do grupo BTS é marcado por mais tranquilidade

Por Wellington Botelho

Estão à venda os ingressos para o show extra do grupo sul-coreano BTS no Brasil. A boy band de k-pop fará apresentações nos dias 25 e 26 de maio.

As duas performances acontecem no Allianz Parque em São Paulo/SP. Nos dois dias devem começar a partir das 19h00 (horário de Brasília).

Grupo BTS anuncia novo álbum "Map of the Soul: Persona"

E nesta quinta-feira (14) começou a venda online dos ingressos. As entradas são comercializadas no site da Eventim.

Apesar de alguns setores já estarem esgotados, hoje acontece com um pouco mais de tranquilidade. A venda física também começa nesta quinta. Para o primeiro dia, todas as entradas já estão vendidas.

