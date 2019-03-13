O k-pop aguardou anos por este momento: Park Bom está de volta

Por Wellington Botelho

A cantora sul-coreana Park Bom, de 34 anos, está de volta. Este é um momento muito aguardado pelo mundo do k-pop.

Oito anos após seu último trabalho solo, a ex-integrante do 2NE1 lançou o álbum 'Spring' e o MV da música de mesmo nome. Os trabalhos foram divulgados nesta quarta-feira (13).

O assunto movimentou o Twitter nesta manha. A hashtag #OurSpringParkBom entrou para o trend topics da rede social. Confira o videoclipe:

LEIA TAMBÉM:

O que você precisa saber sobre o segundo show do BTS no Brasil

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo