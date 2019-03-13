Grupo BTS anuncia novo álbum "Map of the Soul: Persona"

O grupo sul-coreano BTS anunciou o novo álbum "Map of the Soul: Persona". O primeiro trabalho de 2019 será lançado em 12 de abril.

O título do álbum foi sugerido durante um vídeo introdutório que acompanhava a performance do grupo no Mnet em 2013.

[#슈가생일ㅊㅋ]

언제나 아미의 삶을 위로할 테니 부디 슈가에게 가끔 기대어 쉬어가기를 ✨

More photos @ (https://t.co/0QwiVRY4cr) pic.twitter.com/Ut0O7hfvTZ — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) March 9, 2019

“Map of the Soul: Persona” será lançado antes da próxima turnê mundial do grupo, que passará pelo continente Americano, Europa e Ásia.

De acordo com a produtora Big Hit Entertainment , o novo álbum já está disponível para pré-encomenda (desde 13 de março).

LEIA TAMBÉM: