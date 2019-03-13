Grupo BTS anuncia novo álbum "Map of the Soul: Persona"

Por Wellington Botelho

O grupo sul-coreano BTS anunciou o novo álbum "Map of the Soul: Persona". O primeiro trabalho de 2019 será lançado em 12 de abril.

O título do álbum foi sugerido durante um vídeo introdutório que acompanhava a performance do grupo no Mnet em 2013.

“Map of the Soul: Persona” será lançado antes da próxima turnê mundial do grupo, que passará pelo continente Americano, Europa e Ásia.

De acordo com a produtora Big Hit Entertainment , o novo álbum já está disponível para pré-encomenda (desde 13 de março).

LEIA TAMBÉM:

O que você precisa saber sobre o segundo show do BTS no Brasil

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo