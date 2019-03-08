'Happy Min Suga Day': Integrante Suga do BTS completa mais um ano de vida

Por Wellington Botelho

O jovem Suga, do grupo sul-coreano BTS, completa mais um ano de vida. O integrante nasceu em 9 de março e a festa já começou.  Devido ao fuso horário, já é sábado no país asiático.

A Big Hit Entertainment, produtora da boy band de k-pop, compartilhou um pôster especial  do aniversariante. Confira:

O aniversário  também já movimentou as redes sociais. A hashtag “HappyMinSugaDay” entrou para o Trending Topics do Twitter.

