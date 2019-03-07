As peças de roupa simples que fazem toda a diferença no estilo de Meghan Markle
Antes da gravidez e mesmo com o barrigão já aparente, Meghan Markle mostra que é possível ter muito estilo com peças simples, mas que fazem toda a diferença.
Confira algumas peças fáceis de encontrar e que são frequentes nos looks da duquesa:
Terno
A duquesa de Sussex já mostrou que possui um amor especial pelos terninhos. A peça é versátil e pode compor looks mais formais e mais casuais, além de cair bem com calças, vestidos e até shorts.
Essa peça é fácil de encontrar, mas devemos sempre ficar atentos ao comprimento ideal. Meghan ainda costuma usar o truque de dobrar a manga para fora e dar ainda mais estilo à peça.
Calça skinny escura
Indispensável e que combina perfeitamente com looks mais formais ou casuais, as calça skinny escura é uma peça versátil que a duquesa usa tanto com sapatos de salto alto como também botas.
Camisetas lisas
Para acompanhar os terninhos, a duquesa quase sempre opta por camisetas lisas em tons como branco ou preto. Esse tipo de peça costuma ser indispensável em qualquer guarda-roupa pela versatilidade.
Sobretudo
Frequentemente usado por Meghan e Kate Middleton, o sobretudo compõe os mais diversos looks da realeza. É claro que no Brasil nem sempre o clima ajuda, mas a peça pode ser adaptada para tecidos mais leves e acompanhar as noites mais frias.
Cinto
Não podemos nos esquecer dos cintos usados por Meghan antes da gravidez. A duquesa optou por esse acessório com vestidos, saias e calças, mostrando que ele pode dar um toque de estilo para muitas peças.
