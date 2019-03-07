Grupo BTS e TXT compartilham foto juntos e causam furor na redes

O novo grupo TXT, também da produtora Big Hit Entertainment, agradeceu aos integrantes do BTS por todo o apoio recebido.

Tudo depois que a nova boy band de K-pop estreou no programa musical “M Countdown”, conforme revelou o site Soompi.

Em seguida, eles compartilharam uma foto no Twitter com todos os membros do BTS, junto com uma mensagem especial.

E a imagem causou um verdadeiro furor nas redes sociais, sendo um registro inédito. A primeira foto dos dois grupos juntos na rede social.

Jungkook também respondeu a postagem e disse: “Este é o Jungkook hyung ” (algo como irmão mais velho). E o assunto entrou rapidamente para as tendências em todo o mundo no Twitter. Confira:

