Suga do BTS aparece em selfie com irmão mais velho e faz sucesso

Por Wellington Botelho

O jovem Suga, integrante do grupo sul-coreano BTS, apareceu em uma selfie inédita com seu irmão mais velho, conforme revelou o site Soompi.

Mingeumjae compartilhou o momento familiar no Instagram nesta terça-feira (05). Sem dúvida, a publicação rendeu alvoroço na rede social.

O irmão mais velho do membro da boy band de k-pop também conquistou os fãs. A postagem rendeu vários comentários e elogios. Confira:

#민씨형제 #minbrothers

