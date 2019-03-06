O lindo vestido usado por Kate Middleton em uma festa real para o príncipe Charles

Por Wellington Botelho

Kate Middleton, 37 anos, retorna para deslumbrar com seu grande senso de moda. A integrante da coroa sempre se destaca neste quesito.

Desta vez, a duquesa de Cambridge utilizou um lindo vestindo azul para participar de um importante evento real. Confira o look escolhido: 

Charles completou 50 anos como “príncipe de Gales”. Como parte das comemorações, a rainha Elizabeth prestou homenagem ao filho com uma recepção no Palácio de Buckingham.

E sem dúvida, a mamãe dos herdeiros reais Louis, Charlotte e George escolheria uma bela roupa para participar da festa do sogro. Meghan Markle, que está grávida, o Príncipe Harry também compareceram à recepção em homenagem a Charles, juntamente com Camilla.

