Looks de atrizes roubam a cena novamente na première de 'Capitã Marvel'
Na première de “Capitã Marvel” na noite de ontem (4) em Los Angeles, a protagonista Brie Larson e as atrizes Gemma Chan e Lashana Lynch arrasaram novamente nos looks.
Ambas apostaram mais uma vez nos longos, mas ao invés de tons marcantes, optaram por um visual mais claro e iluminado.
Lashana apostou desta vez no brilho para compor um look sem fendas e bem coberto na frente. No entanto, a sensualidade não ficou de lado e veio por conta do tecido transparente da peça e um grande decote nas costas.
Lashana Lynch- "Captain Marvel" Hollywood Premiere @lashanalynch sparkled in her silver embellished @jovanifashions open back gown. She teamed her look with natural curls and sultry makeup. #styleblogger #fashionblogger #lashanalynch #captainmarvel #jovani #celebrityfashion #konahatcher
Two babies! ♥✨ #brielarson #lashanalynch • • • • • #brie #larson #caroldanvers #captainmarvel #actress #marvel #mcu #capitãmarvel #avengers #avenger #strongestavenger #halastar #goose #goosethecat #gooseogato #joynewsome #room #losangeles #premiere #premierenight #vingadores #endgame #avngersendgame
Gemma apostou em um look Ralph & Russo e também deixou o tradicional de lado. A atriz mais uma vez apostou em duas peças ousadas: uma calça cheia de estilo e uma blusa de pregas longa.
Gemma Chan in Ralph & Russo. Are you dying? I'm dying. This might just be my favourite look from her this year. . #gemmachan #ralphrusso #captainmarvel #premiere #redcarpet #redcarpetfashion #redcarpetstyle #celebrity #celebritystyle #celebrityfashion #ootd #instastyle #instafashion #celebstyle #celebfashion
Brie agora usou um vestido Rodarte repleto de bordados sobre transparência. As estrelas com contas brancas e prateadas costuradas no comprimento do tule foram completadas com brincos da mesma forma de Sydney Evan e Graziela Gems.
I will never forget tonight. It was a dream come true to wear a custom @rodarte dress made with so much love by my sisters @kateandlauramulleavy – they have inspired me over and over to be the best artist I can be. Thank you Kate. Thank you Laura. I love you so much! I’ve got all the feelings. I’m grateful to everyone I met this evening. Thank you to our cast! And crew! The fans and amazing cosplayers! The service women and men from the military! And a special thank you to @afthunderbirds for the flyover! I know it wasn’t just for the film, but for Cajun – the big cat!!! Running out of words to express my gratitude. Higher further faster baby!