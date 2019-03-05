Looks de atrizes roubam a cena novamente na première de 'Capitã Marvel'

Por Victória Bravo

Na première de “Capitã Marvel” na noite de ontem (4) em Los Angeles, a protagonista Brie Larson e as atrizes Gemma Chan e Lashana Lynch arrasaram novamente nos looks.

Ambas apostaram mais uma vez nos longos, mas ao invés de tons marcantes, optaram por um visual mais claro e iluminado.

Lashana apostou desta vez no brilho para compor um look sem fendas e bem coberto na frente. No entanto, a sensualidade não ficou de lado e veio por conta do tecido transparente da peça e um grande decote nas costas.

Gemma apostou em um look Ralph & Russo e também deixou o tradicional de lado. A atriz mais uma vez apostou em duas peças ousadas: uma calça cheia de estilo e uma blusa de pregas longa.

Brie agora usou um vestido Rodarte repleto de bordados sobre transparência. As estrelas com contas brancas e prateadas costuradas no comprimento do tule foram completadas com brincos da mesma forma de Sydney Evan e Graziela Gems.

Squad goals achieved ✅

💥 Carol and Maria Forever 💥

Os três looks que roubaram a cena na estreia de ‘Capitã Marvel’

