Ex de príncipe Harry acaba de fazer uma sessão de fotos na sua casa

View this post on Instagram

Jenna Coleman has captivated audiences with her performance as Victoria and now she graces the cover of @BazaarUK with a photoshoot from inside Kensington Palace where the legendary monarch lived – the very first time a cover shoot has taken place there. Coleman shares her views on #MeToo, her relationship, motherhood and playing a woman in power. Pick up your copy out March 7th. @Jenna_Coleman_ wears @AlexanderMcQueen & @Cartier. Photographs by @DavidSlijper Styled by @MirandaAlmond Interview by @lydiasmag Hair by @EarlSimms2 Make-up by @AnitaKeeling Manicure by @nailedbysg Set design by @jackicastelli With thanks to @tommacklin @rachellouisebrown1 @avrilmair @jogoodby @tommacklinstudio and @justinepicardie #HarpersBazaar #JennaColeman #AprilIssue #QueenVictoria