A peça de roupa simples que Meghan Markle levou com ela para a realeza
O compromisso real mais recente de Meghan Markle e Harry foi uma breve visita à realeza do Marrocos. Como era de se esperar, os looks da duquesa de Sussex viraram notícia e, entre eles, foi identificada uma peça que ela usa desde ainda solteira.
Para uma saída mais casual, Meghan apostou em uma calça justa, botas, uma blusa listrada e uma jaqueta militar verde. Como acessório, ela usou apenas sua aliança e brincos de ouro da marca Ecksand.
A primeira vez que foi clicada com o casaco de modelo Field Mechanic Jacket da marca J. Crew foi em 2016, saindo de uma aula de yoga com sua mãe em Toronto. De acordo com o portal Quién, a peça custa cerca de $198 dólares.
E Meghan não é a única da realeza que aposta neste tipo de jaqueta! Em compromissos casuais, Kate Middleton também foi clicada com um modelo muito parecido e quase da mesma cor.
Confira os looks de Meghan que fizeram sucesso esta semana:
For their afternoon stroll through the Andalusian Gardens market, the Duchess stuck with the black and white theme from earlier in the day. Blazer: Babaton for Aritzia Dress: Loyd/Ford Earrings: Gas Bijoux Heels: Manolo Blahnik The Duchess made a quick change from her jeans, boots and sweater to a fabulous pleated and uneven-hemmed black swing dress from Loyd/Ford. The chiffon dress is not a maternity piece but is roomy enough to accommodate a bump – and keep the wearer cool which I suspect was the main reason for Meghan's quick outfit change. To keep the look appropriate for daytime, Meghan topped the dress with a white blazer from Aritzia which has been in her closet for some time – we first saw the white blazer when Meghan wore it over a navy Antonio Berardi dress to watch Harry play Polo in 2017. The Duchess also switched out her boots for the polka-dot slingbacks we saw the previous day. The most outstanding part of the look was the bold pair of earrings the Duchess chose to finish it off with! The 24k gold earrings feature two plaited discs made of delicate hand-hammered chain and are also available in silver. They were an eye-catching touch to an otherwise simple look and they made me wonder if I should invest in a similar statement pair! The Duchess looked cool and chic with a little exotic flair and I really loved the combination!
