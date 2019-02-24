"Save Me"do BTS se torna o 8º videoclipe do grupo a ter marca impressionante no YouTube

Por Wellington Botelho

O videoclipe "Save Me" do grupo sul-coreano BTS atingiu um novo marco, conforme revelado pelo site Soompi.

A produção ultrapassou os 350 milhões de visualizações no YouTube e agora é o oitavo vídeo da boy band a ter o recorde.  Confira:

O marco importante vem dois anos e nove meses depois do lançamento do videoclipe, que ocorreu em de maio de 2016.

O primeiro: "Fake Love" atualmente detém o recorde como o videoclipe do grupo de K-pop mais rápido a atingir o marco, tendo feito isso em cinco meses e dois dias.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Metro JornalBTS

Quando começa a venda de ingressos para o show do grupo BTS no Brasil?

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo