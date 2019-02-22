Grupo BTS lança oficialmente o novo projeto global ARMYPEDIA

Por Wellington Botelho

O grupo sul-coreano BTS anunciou oficialmente seus planos para um novo projeto intitulado ARMYPEDIA, conforme revelou o site Soompi.

A boy band de k-pop criou nesta sexta-feira (22) uma nova conta no Twitter para a próxima campanha global.  Confira:

Como vai funcionar

Em uma colaboração em larga escala com muitos fãs em todo o mundo, ARMYPEDIA reunirá memórias dos fãs do grupo para criar um "arquivo de todas as coisas BTS".

Eles também espalharam peças (físicas e virtuais) por vários lugares, com objetivo de montá-lo. Saiba mais sobre o projeto no site oficial.

