Grupo BTS lança oficialmente o novo projeto global ARMYPEDIA

O grupo sul-coreano BTS anunciou oficialmente seus planos para um novo projeto intitulado ARMYPEDIA, conforme revelou o site Soompi.

A boy band de k-pop criou nesta sexta-feira (22) uma nova conta no Twitter para a próxima campanha global. Confira:

곧 시작합니다. ARMY와 함께 만드는 BTS 기억 저장소 #아미피디아

Get ready for the archive of all things BTS, made by ARMY! #ARMYPEDIAhttps://t.co/9OLKLoQl1n pic.twitter.com/BjGcGFe1ij

— ARMYPEDIA (@ARMYPEDIA) February 22, 2019