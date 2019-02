Chá de bebê de Meghan Markle pode ter revelado pista sobre sexo do bebê

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle was "caught" in New York, on a secret visit to the Big Apple. The Duchess of Sussex would reach Manhattan from London on February 15, 2019. After spending Valentine's evening with Prince Harry, the former actress would board a plane and reach New York to spend a few days with her friends / American friends. #harryandmeghan #meghanmarkle #london #buckinghampalace #kensington #newyork