Uma loucura! Brasil vai receber show do grupo BTS em maio

Por Wellington Botelho

Uma das notícias mais esperadas do ano finalmente foi confirmada.  O grupo sul-coreano BTS vai realizar um mega show no Brasil. O melhor de tudo: ainda neste ano.

A boy band de k-pop tornou-se um sucesso mundial e tem arrastado uma multidão de fãs, inclusive no cenário brasileiro.

A informação foi confirmada pela Big Hit Entertainment, produtora do grupo, nesta terça-feira (19) no Twitter. O assunto entrou para o trending topics da rede social.

O espetáculo mundial ocorre no Allianz Parque, na capital paulista, e será realizada em 25 de maio (Sábado). Confira o vídeo de apresentação: 

A vinda do grupo já era um grande desejo dos milhares de fãs. Será uma alegria encontrar os jovens Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V e Jungkook.

