Anne Hathaway revela que segue estratégia de Kate Middleton na criação do filho
Como muitas outras pessoas, Anne Hathaway também está de olho na vida da família real britânica. A atriz de 36 anos inclusive confessou que roubou uma estratégia que Kate Middleton E William utilizam na criação dos filhos.
“Eles chegam ao nível da criança e conversam com eles olho no olho para que a criança se sinta fortalecida. Eu achei muito legal, eu comecei a fazer isso com o Jonathan”, explicou a protagonista de “O Diário da Princesa” em uma entrevista ao The Sunday Times.
Kate e William já foram fotografados agachados ao falar com seus filhos ou outras crianças em diversas ocasiões.
Segundo o The Daily Mail, uma dessas situações aconteceu quando a princesa Charlotte se sentou no chão, enquanto segurava a mão da mãe, se recusando a embarcar em um avião. Foi então que a duquesa se agachou para conversar com ela no mesmo nível.