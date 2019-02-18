Anne Hathaway revela que segue estratégia de Kate Middleton na criação do filho

Por Victória Bravo

Como muitas outras pessoas, Anne Hathaway também está de olho na vida da família real britânica. A atriz de 36 anos inclusive confessou que roubou uma estratégia que Kate Middleton E William utilizam na criação dos filhos.

“Eles chegam ao nível da criança e conversam com eles olho no olho para que a criança se sinta fortalecida. Eu achei muito legal, eu comecei a fazer isso com o Jonathan”, explicou a protagonista de “O Diário da Princesa” em uma entrevista ao The Sunday Times.

Kate e William já foram fotografados agachados ao falar com seus filhos ou outras crianças em diversas ocasiões.

Segundo o The Daily Mail, uma dessas situações aconteceu quando a princesa Charlotte se sentou no chão, enquanto segurava a mão da mãe, se recusando a embarcar em um avião. Foi então que a duquesa se agachou para conversar com ela no mesmo nível.

Kate Reprodução / PATRIK STOLLARZ / Getty Images

 

Metro JornalKate Middleton

Vestido de Kate Middleton surpreende novamente e atrai todos os olhares em jantar de gala

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo