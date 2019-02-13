Dolly Parton sugere colaboração com o BTS após a reação entusiasmada do grupo

A atriz e cantora Dolly Parton entrou no Twitter nesta terça-feira (12) para sugerir uma parceria com o grupo sul-coreano BTS.

“Talvez minha próxima colaboração ['Jolene'] seja com o @BTS_twt,” twittou a musa. "O que vocês acham?", perguntou ela.

Além da ideia, Dolly compartilhou um clipe viral das sensações do K-pop, conforme revelou o site da Billboard.

Sem dúvida, os jovens integrantes Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V e Jungkook fizeram sucesso no Grammy 2019. Confira o vídeo:

Maybe my next #Jolene collab will be with @BTS_twt? What do y'all think? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/d64K6sUSmY

— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 12, 2019