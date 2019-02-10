Grammy 2019: veja lista completa dos indicados

A cerimônia do Grammy, o Oscar da música, premia neste domingo, a partir das 23h, 84 categorias, desde as mais populares, como música e álbum do ano, até prêmios focados em gêneros musicais e categorias técnicas.

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias:

Música do ano

"All The Stars" (gravada por Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

"Boo'd Up" (gravada por Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" (gravada por Drake)

"In My Blood" (gravada por Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" (gravada por Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" (gravada por Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

"Shallow" (gravada por Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" (gravada por Childish Gambino)

Gravação do ano

"I Like It" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" – Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" – Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" – Drake

"Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"The Middle" – Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey

"Rockstar" – Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage

"All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Álbum do ano

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Revelação

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Melhor performance de pop solo

Beck – Colors

Camila Cabello – Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Post Malone – Better Now

Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – The Middle

Melhor álbum pop

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way

Gregory Porter – Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem'ries… The Magic!

Melhor performance de rap

Cardi B – Be Careful

Drake – Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Melhor colaboração de rap

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

Melhor música rap

Drake – God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead

Eminem – Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – Win

Melhor álbum rap

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Melhor performance de rock

Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 – Made An America

Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

Halestorm – Uncomfortable

Melhor performance de metal

Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven – Honeycomb

High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Trivium – Betrayer

Underoath – On My Teeth

Melhor música de rock

Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon – MANTRA

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Ghost – Rats

Melhor álbum de rock

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Melhor música de rock alternativo

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Melhor performance de R&B

Toni Braxton – Long As I Live

The Carters – Summer

Lalah Hathaway – Y O Y

H.E.R. – Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]

PJ Morton – First Began

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand

Betty LaVette – Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight

MAJOR. – Honest

PJ Morton – How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]

Charlie Wilson – Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]

Melhor música de R&B

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Miguel – Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. – Focus

Toni Braxton – Long As I Live

Melhor álbum de música urbana

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Melhor álbum de R&B

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)