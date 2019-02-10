Grammy 2019: veja lista completa dos indicados
Por Metro Jornal
A cerimônia do Grammy, o Oscar da música, premia neste domingo, a partir das 23h, 84 categorias, desde as mais populares, como música e álbum do ano, até prêmios focados em gêneros musicais e categorias técnicas.
Confira os indicados nas principais categorias:
- Música do ano
"All The Stars" (gravada por Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
"Boo'd Up" (gravada por Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" (gravada por Drake)
"In My Blood" (gravada por Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" (gravada por Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" (gravada por Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
"Shallow" (gravada por Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" (gravada por Childish Gambino)
- Gravação do ano
"I Like It" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke" – Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" – Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" – Drake
"Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"The Middle" – Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey
"Rockstar" – Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
"All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- Álbum do ano
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
- Revelação
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
- Melhor performance de pop solo
Beck – Colors
Camila Cabello – Havana (Live)
Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone – Better Now
- Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop
Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – Fall In Line
Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – The Middle
- Melhor álbum pop
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
- Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way
Gregory Porter – Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem'ries… The Magic!
- Melhor performance de rap
Cardi B – Be Careful
Drake – Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
- Melhor colaboração de rap
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
- Melhor música rap
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
Eminem – Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – Win
- Melhor álbum rap
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
- Melhor performance de rock
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good
THE FEVER 333 – Made An America
Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
Halestorm – Uncomfortable
- Melhor performance de metal
Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven – Honeycomb
High on Fire – Electric Messiah
Trivium – Betrayer
Underoath – On My Teeth
- Melhor música de rock
Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon – MANTRA
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Ghost – Rats
- Melhor álbum de rock
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
- Melhor música de rock alternativo
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck – Colors
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
- Melhor performance de R&B
Toni Braxton – Long As I Live
The Carters – Summer
Lalah Hathaway – Y O Y
H.E.R. – Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]
PJ Morton – First Began
- Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand
Betty LaVette – Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight
MAJOR. – Honest
PJ Morton – How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]
Charlie Wilson – Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]
- Melhor música de R&B
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Miguel – Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. – Focus
Toni Braxton – Long As I Live
- Melhor álbum de música urbana
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
- Melhor álbum de R&B
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
