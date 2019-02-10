Grammy 2019: veja lista completa dos indicados

Por Metro Jornal

A cerimônia do Grammy, o Oscar da música, premia neste domingo, a partir das 23h, 84 categorias, desde as mais populares, como música e álbum do ano, até prêmios focados em gêneros musicais e categorias técnicas.

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias:

  • Música do ano
    "All The Stars" (gravada por Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
    "Boo'd Up" (gravada por Ella Mai)
    "God's Plan" (gravada por Drake)
    "In My Blood" (gravada por Shawn Mendes)
    "The Joke" (gravada por Brandi Carlile)
    "The Middle" (gravada por Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
    "Shallow" (gravada por Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
    "This Is America" (gravada por Childish Gambino)

 

  • Gravação do ano
    "I Like It" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    "The Joke" – Brandi Carlile
    "This Is America" – Childish Gambino
    "God's Plan" – Drake
    "Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
    "The Middle" – Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey
    "Rockstar" – Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    "All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

 

  • Álbum do ano
    H.E.R. – H.E.R.
    Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
    Drake – Scorpion
    Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
    Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
    Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
    Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
    Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

 

  • Revelação
    Chloe x Halle
    Luke Combs
    Greta Van Fleet
    H.E.R.
    Dua Lipa
    Margo Price
    Bebe Rexha
    Jorja Smith

 

  • Melhor performance de pop solo
    Beck – Colors
    Camila Cabello – Havana (Live)
    Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman
    Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
    Post Malone – Better Now

 

  • Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop
    Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – Fall In Line
    Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
    Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
    Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – Girls Like You
    Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Say Something
    Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – The Middle

 

  • Melhor álbum pop
    Camila Cabello – Camila
    Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
    Ariana Grande – Sweetener
    Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
    Pink – Beautiful Trauma
    Taylor Swift – Reputation

 

  • Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional
    Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
    Willie Nelson – My Way
    Gregory Porter – Nat "King" Cole & Me
    Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
    Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem'ries… The Magic!

 

  • Melhor performance de rap
    Cardi B – Be Careful
    Drake – Nice for What
    Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
    Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
    Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

 

  • Melhor colaboração de rap
    Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – Like I Do
    6LACK ft. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears
    Childish Gambino – This Is America
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
    Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

 

  • Melhor música rap
    Drake – God’s Plan
    Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
    Eminem – Lucky You
    Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
    Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – Win

 

  • Melhor álbum rap
    Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
    Mac Miller- Swimming
    Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
    Pusha-T – Daytona
    Travis Scott – Astroworld

 

  • Melhor performance de rock
    Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
    Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good
    THE FEVER 333 – Made An America
    Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
    Halestorm – Uncomfortable

 

  • Melhor performance de metal
    Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
    Deafheaven – Honeycomb
    High on Fire – Electric Messiah
    Trivium – Betrayer
    Underoath – On My Teeth

 

  • Melhor música de rock
    Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising
    Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit
    Bring Me the Horizon – MANTRA
    St. Vincent – Masseduction
    Ghost – Rats

 

  • Melhor álbum de rock
    Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
    Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
    Ghost – Prequelle
    Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
    Weezer – Pacific Daydream

 

  • Melhor música de rock alternativo
    Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
    Beck – Colors
    Björk – Utopia
    David Byrne – American Utopia
    St. Vincent – Masseduction

 

  • Melhor performance de R&B
    Toni Braxton – Long As I Live
    The Carters – Summer
    Lalah Hathaway – Y O Y
    H.E.R. – Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]
    PJ Morton – First Began

 

  • Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
    Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand
    Betty LaVette – Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight
    MAJOR. – Honest
    PJ Morton – How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]
    Charlie Wilson – Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]

 

  • Melhor música de R&B
    Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
    Miguel – Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]
    Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
    H.E.R. – Focus
    Toni Braxton – Long As I Live

 

  • Melhor álbum de música urbana
    The Carters – Everything Is Love
    Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
    Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
    Miguel – War & Leisure
    Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

 

  • Melhor álbum de R&B
    Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
    Leon Bridges – Good Thing
    Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
    H.E.R. – H.E.R.
    PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
