Grammy 2019: Confira a lista de vencedores nas principais categorias

Por Fred Lopes

O Grammy, a maior premiação da indústria fonográfica acontece neste domingo (10). Com performances de diversos artistas – de Katy Perry a Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes – a cerimônia entrega prêmios aos melhores do ano em 84 categorias. A apresentação desta edição fica por conta da cantora Alicia Keys.

Kendrick Lamar lidera em indicações, com oito no total. Em seguida vem o rapper Drake e a cantora pop/folk Brandi Carlile, com sete e seis respectivamente. O produtor Boi-1da, que trabalha com Drake, também recebeu seis nomeações este ano.

Alguns prêmios já foram anunciados – como o de Melhor Álbum Pop, para Ariana Grande, que não estava presente (entenda) – mas ainda há muitos gramofones para distribuir.

A transmissão no Brasil fica por conta do canal pago TNT, a partir das 23h.

Confira a lista de vencedores nas principais categorias, em negrito (em atualização):

Música do ano

  • "All The Stars" (gravada por Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
  • "Boo'd Up" (gravada por Ella Mai)
  • "God's Plan" (gravada por Drake)
  • "In My Blood" (gravada por Shawn Mendes)
  • "The Joke" (gravada por Brandi Carlile)
  • "The Middle" (gravada por Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
  • "Shallow" (gravada por Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
  • "This Is America" (gravada por Childish Gambino)

Gravação do ano

  • "I Like It" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
  • "The Joke" – Brandi Carlile
  • "This Is America" – Childish Gambino
  • "God's Plan" – Drake
  • "Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  • "The Middle" – Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey
  • "Rockstar" – Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
  • "All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Álbum do ano

  • H.E.R. – "H.E.R."
  • Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You"
  • Drake – "Scorpion"
  • Various Artists – "Black Panther: The Album"
  • Kacey Musgraves – "Golden Hour"
  • Post Malone – "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
  • Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"
  • Janelle Monáe – "Dirty Computer"

Revelação

  • Chloe x Halle
  • Luke Combs
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • H.E.R.
  • Dua Lipa
  • Margo Price
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Jorja Smith

Melhor performance de pop solo

  • Beck – "Colors"
  • Camila Cabello – "Havana (Live)"
  • Ariana Grande – "God Is a Woman"
  • Lady Gaga – "Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)"
  • Post Malone – "Better Now"

Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop

  • Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – "Fall In Line"
  • Backstreet Boys – "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart"
  • Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
  • Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"
  • Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
  • Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – "The Middle"

Melhor álbum pop

  • Camila Cabello – "Camila"
  • Kelly Clarkson – "Meaning of Life"
  • Ariana Grande – "Sweetener"
  • Shawn Mendes – "Shawn Mendes"
  • Pink – "Beautiful Trauma"
  • Taylor Swift – "Reputation"

Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional

  • Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – "Love Is Here to Stay"
  • Willie Nelson – "My Way"
  • Gregory Porter – "Nat 'King' Cole & Me"
  • Seal – "Standards (Deluxe)"
  • Barbra Streisand – "The Music… The Mem'ries… The Magic!"

Melhor performance de rap

  • Cardi B – "Be Careful"
  • Drake – "Nice for What"
  • Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – "King’s Dead"
  • Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"
  • Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"

Melhor colaboração de rap

  • Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – "Like I Do"
  • 6LACK ft. J. Cole – "Pretty Little Fears"
  • Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All the Stars"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – "Rockstar"

Melhor música rap

  • Drake – "God’s Plan"
  • Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – "King’s Dead"
  • Eminem – "Lucky You"
  • Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"
  • Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Win"

Melhor álbum rap

  • Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"
  • Mac Miller- "Swimming"
  • Nipsey Hussle – "Victory Lap"
  • Pusha-T – "Daytona"
  • Travis Scott – "Astroworld"

Melhor performance de rock

  • Arctic Monkeys – "Four Out of Five"
  • Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good"
  • THE FEVER 333 – "Made An America"
  • Greta Van Fleet – "Highway Tune"
  • Halestorm – "Uncomfortable"

Melhor performance de metal

  • Between the Buried and Me – "Condemned to the Gallows"
  • Deafheaven – "Honeycomb"
  • High on Fire – "Electric Messiah"
  • Trivium – "Betrayer"
  • Underoath – "On My Teeth"

Melhor música de rock

  • Greta Van Fleet – "Black Smoke Rising"
  • Twenty One Pilots – "Jumpsuit"
  • Bring Me the Horizon – "MANTRA"
  • St. Vincent – "Masseduction"
  • Ghost – "Rats"

Melhor álbum de rock

  • Alice in Chains – "Rainier Fog"
  • Fall Out Boy – "M A N I A"
  • Ghost – "Prequelle"
  • Greta Van Fleet – "From the Fires"
  • Weezer – "Pacific Daydream"

Melhor música de rock alternativo

  • Arctic Monkeys – "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"
  • Beck – "Colors"
  • Björk – "Utopia"
  • David Byrne – "American Utopia"
  • St. Vincent – "Masseduction"

Melhor performance de R&B

  • Toni Braxton – "Long As I Live"
  • The Carters – "Summer"
  • Lalah Hathaway – "Y O Y"
  • H.E.R. – "Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]"
  • PJ Morton – "First Began"

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

  • Leon Bridges – "Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand"
  • Betty LaVette – "Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight"
  • MAJOR. – "Honest"
  • PJ Morton – "How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]"
  • Charlie Wilson – "Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]"

Melhor música de R&B

  • Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up"
  • Miguel – "Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]"
  • Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
  • H.E.R. – Focus"
  • Toni Braxton – Long As I Live"

Melhor álbum de música urbana

  • The Carters – "Everything Is Love"
  • Chloe x Halle – "The Kids Are Alright"
  • Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – "Chris Dave and the Drumhedz"
  • Miguel – "War & Leisure"
  • Meshell Ndegeocello – "Ventriloquism"

Melhor álbum de R&B

  • Toni Braxton – "Sex & Cigarettes"
  • Leon Bridges – "Good Thing"
  • Lalah Hathaway – "Honestly"
  • H.E.R. – "H.E.R."
  • PJ Morton – "Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
