Grammy 2019: Confira a lista de vencedores nas principais categorias
O Grammy, a maior premiação da indústria fonográfica acontece neste domingo (10). Com performances de diversos artistas – de Katy Perry a Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes – a cerimônia entrega prêmios aos melhores do ano em 84 categorias. A apresentação desta edição fica por conta da cantora Alicia Keys.
Kendrick Lamar lidera em indicações, com oito no total. Em seguida vem o rapper Drake e a cantora pop/folk Brandi Carlile, com sete e seis respectivamente. O produtor Boi-1da, que trabalha com Drake, também recebeu seis nomeações este ano.
Alguns prêmios já foram anunciados – como o de Melhor Álbum Pop, para Ariana Grande, que não estava presente (entenda) – mas ainda há muitos gramofones para distribuir.
A transmissão no Brasil fica por conta do canal pago TNT, a partir das 23h.
Confira a lista de vencedores nas principais categorias, em negrito (em atualização):
Música do ano
- "All The Stars" (gravada por Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
- "Boo'd Up" (gravada por Ella Mai)
- "God's Plan" (gravada por Drake)
- "In My Blood" (gravada por Shawn Mendes)
- "The Joke" (gravada por Brandi Carlile)
- "The Middle" (gravada por Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)
- "Shallow" (gravada por Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
- "This Is America" (gravada por Childish Gambino)
Gravação do ano
- "I Like It" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- "The Joke" – Brandi Carlile
- "This Is America" – Childish Gambino
- "God's Plan" – Drake
- "Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "The Middle" – Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey
- "Rockstar" – Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
- "All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Álbum do ano
- H.E.R. – "H.E.R."
- Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You"
- Drake – "Scorpion"
- Various Artists – "Black Panther: The Album"
- Kacey Musgraves – "Golden Hour"
- Post Malone – "Beerbongs & Bentleys"
- Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"
- Janelle Monáe – "Dirty Computer"
Revelação
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Melhor performance de pop solo
- Beck – "Colors"
- Camila Cabello – "Havana (Live)"
- Ariana Grande – "God Is a Woman"
- Lady Gaga – "Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)"
- Post Malone – "Better Now"
Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop
- Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – "Fall In Line"
- Backstreet Boys – "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart"
- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"
- Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
- Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – "The Middle"
Melhor álbum pop
- Camila Cabello – "Camila"
- Kelly Clarkson – "Meaning of Life"
- Ariana Grande – "Sweetener"
- Shawn Mendes – "Shawn Mendes"
- Pink – "Beautiful Trauma"
- Taylor Swift – "Reputation"
Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional
- Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – "Love Is Here to Stay"
- Willie Nelson – "My Way"
- Gregory Porter – "Nat 'King' Cole & Me"
- Seal – "Standards (Deluxe)"
- Barbra Streisand – "The Music… The Mem'ries… The Magic!"
Melhor performance de rap
- Cardi B – "Be Careful"
- Drake – "Nice for What"
- Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – "King’s Dead"
- Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"
Melhor colaboração de rap
- Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – "Like I Do"
- 6LACK ft. J. Cole – "Pretty Little Fears"
- Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All the Stars"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – "Rockstar"
Melhor música rap
- Drake – "God’s Plan"
- Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – "King’s Dead"
- Eminem – "Lucky You"
- Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"
- Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Win"
Melhor álbum rap
- Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"
- Mac Miller- "Swimming"
- Nipsey Hussle – "Victory Lap"
- Pusha-T – "Daytona"
- Travis Scott – "Astroworld"
Melhor performance de rock
- Arctic Monkeys – "Four Out of Five"
- Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good"
- THE FEVER 333 – "Made An America"
- Greta Van Fleet – "Highway Tune"
- Halestorm – "Uncomfortable"
Melhor performance de metal
- Between the Buried and Me – "Condemned to the Gallows"
- Deafheaven – "Honeycomb"
- High on Fire – "Electric Messiah"
- Trivium – "Betrayer"
- Underoath – "On My Teeth"
Melhor música de rock
- Greta Van Fleet – "Black Smoke Rising"
- Twenty One Pilots – "Jumpsuit"
- Bring Me the Horizon – "MANTRA"
- St. Vincent – "Masseduction"
- Ghost – "Rats"
Melhor álbum de rock
- Alice in Chains – "Rainier Fog"
- Fall Out Boy – "M A N I A"
- Ghost – "Prequelle"
- Greta Van Fleet – "From the Fires"
- Weezer – "Pacific Daydream"
Melhor música de rock alternativo
- Arctic Monkeys – "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"
- Beck – "Colors"
- Björk – "Utopia"
- David Byrne – "American Utopia"
- St. Vincent – "Masseduction"
Melhor performance de R&B
- Toni Braxton – "Long As I Live"
- The Carters – "Summer"
- Lalah Hathaway – "Y O Y"
- H.E.R. – "Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]"
- PJ Morton – "First Began"
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- Leon Bridges – "Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand"
- Betty LaVette – "Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight"
- MAJOR. – "Honest"
- PJ Morton – "How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]"
- Charlie Wilson – "Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]"
Melhor música de R&B
- Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up"
- Miguel – "Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]"
- Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"
- H.E.R. – Focus"
- Toni Braxton – Long As I Live"
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- The Carters – "Everything Is Love"
- Chloe x Halle – "The Kids Are Alright"
- Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – "Chris Dave and the Drumhedz"
- Miguel – "War & Leisure"
- Meshell Ndegeocello – "Ventriloquism"
Melhor álbum de R&B
- Toni Braxton – "Sex & Cigarettes"
- Leon Bridges – "Good Thing"
- Lalah Hathaway – "Honestly"
- H.E.R. – "H.E.R."
- PJ Morton – "Gumbo Unplugged (Live)