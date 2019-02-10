Grammy 2019: Confira a lista de vencedores nas principais categorias

O Grammy, a maior premiação da indústria fonográfica acontece neste domingo (10). Com performances de diversos artistas – de Katy Perry a Camila Cabello e Shawn Mendes – a cerimônia entrega prêmios aos melhores do ano em 84 categorias. A apresentação desta edição fica por conta da cantora Alicia Keys.

Kendrick Lamar lidera em indicações, com oito no total. Em seguida vem o rapper Drake e a cantora pop/folk Brandi Carlile, com sete e seis respectivamente. O produtor Boi-1da, que trabalha com Drake, também recebeu seis nomeações este ano.

Alguns prêmios já foram anunciados – como o de Melhor Álbum Pop, para Ariana Grande, que não estava presente (entenda) – mas ainda há muitos gramofones para distribuir.

A transmissão no Brasil fica por conta do canal pago TNT, a partir das 23h.

Confira a lista de vencedores nas principais categorias, em negrito (em atualização):

Música do ano

"All The Stars" (gravada por Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

"Boo'd Up" (gravada por Ella Mai)

"God's Plan" (gravada por Drake)

"In My Blood" (gravada por Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" (gravada por Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" (gravada por Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

"Shallow" (gravada por Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" (gravada por Childish Gambino)

Gravação do ano

"I Like It" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" – Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" – Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" – Drake

"Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"The Middle" – Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey

"Rockstar" – Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage

"All The Stars" – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Álbum do ano

H.E.R. – "H.E.R."

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You"

Drake – "Scorpion"

Various Artists – "Black Panther: The Album"

Kacey Musgraves – "Golden Hour"

Post Malone – "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"

Janelle Monáe – "Dirty Computer"

Revelação

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Melhor performance de pop solo

Beck – "Colors"

Camila Cabello – "Havana (Live)"

Ariana Grande – "God Is a Woman"

Lady Gaga – "Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)"

Post Malone – "Better Now"

Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – "Fall In Line"

Backstreet Boys – "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – "Girls Like You"

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – "The Middle"

Melhor álbum pop

Camila Cabello – "Camila"

Kelly Clarkson – "Meaning of Life"

Ariana Grande – "Sweetener"

Shawn Mendes – "Shawn Mendes"

Pink – "Beautiful Trauma"

Taylor Swift – "Reputation"

Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – "Love Is Here to Stay"

Willie Nelson – "My Way"

Gregory Porter – "Nat 'King' Cole & Me"

Seal – "Standards (Deluxe)"

Barbra Streisand – "The Music… The Mem'ries… The Magic!"

Melhor performance de rap

Cardi B – "Be Careful"

Drake – "Nice for What"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – "King’s Dead"

Anderson .Paak – "Bubblin"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"

Melhor colaboração de rap

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – "Like I Do"

6LACK ft. J. Cole – "Pretty Little Fears"

Childish Gambino – "This Is America"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All the Stars"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – "Rockstar"

Melhor música rap

Drake – "God’s Plan"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – "King’s Dead"

Eminem – "Lucky You"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – "Sicko Mode"

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Win"

Melhor álbum rap

Cardi B – "Invasion of Privacy"

Mac Miller- "Swimming"

Nipsey Hussle – "Victory Lap"

Pusha-T – "Daytona"

Travis Scott – "Astroworld"

Melhor performance de rock

Arctic Monkeys – "Four Out of Five"

Chris Cornell – "When Bad Does Good"

THE FEVER 333 – "Made An America"

Greta Van Fleet – "Highway Tune"

Halestorm – "Uncomfortable"

Melhor performance de metal

Between the Buried and Me – "Condemned to the Gallows"

Deafheaven – "Honeycomb"

High on Fire – "Electric Messiah"

Trivium – "Betrayer"

Underoath – "On My Teeth"

Melhor música de rock

Greta Van Fleet – "Black Smoke Rising"

Twenty One Pilots – "Jumpsuit"

Bring Me the Horizon – "MANTRA"

St. Vincent – "Masseduction"

Ghost – "Rats"

Melhor álbum de rock

Alice in Chains – "Rainier Fog"

Fall Out Boy – "M A N I A"

Ghost – "Prequelle"

Greta Van Fleet – "From the Fires"

Weezer – "Pacific Daydream"

Melhor música de rock alternativo

Arctic Monkeys – "Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino"

Beck – "Colors"

Björk – "Utopia"

David Byrne – "American Utopia"

St. Vincent – "Masseduction"

Melhor performance de R&B

Toni Braxton – "Long As I Live"

The Carters – "Summer"

Lalah Hathaway – "Y O Y"

H.E.R. – "Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]"

PJ Morton – "First Began"

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

Leon Bridges – "Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand"

Betty LaVette – "Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight"

MAJOR. – "Honest"

PJ Morton – "How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]"

Charlie Wilson – "Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]"

Melhor música de R&B

Ella Mai – "Boo’d Up"

Miguel – "Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. – Focus"

Toni Braxton – Long As I Live"

Melhor álbum de música urbana

The Carters – "Everything Is Love"

Chloe x Halle – "The Kids Are Alright"

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – "Chris Dave and the Drumhedz"

Miguel – "War & Leisure"

Meshell Ndegeocello – "Ventriloquism"

Melhor álbum de R&B