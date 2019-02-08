Primeiro lugar isolado! Grupo BTS lidera ranking de álbuns da Billboard

O grupo sul-coreano BTS continua se destacando mundialmente, conforme revelado pelo site Soompi.

Além de apresentar e concorrer a uma categoria no Grammy 2019 no domingo, a Boy band de k-pop conquistou novos reconhecimentos internacionais.

Metro Jornal Confirmado! Grupo BTS vai apresentar categoria no Grammy 2019

"Love Yourself: Answer" do BTS se mantém mais uma vez no primeiro lugar na parada “WORLD ALBUMS” da Billboard. Esta é a 19ª semana em 1ª e 23ª semana no geral. Confira:

Reprodução

"Love Yourself: Tear" entra em segundo lugar na lista e "Love Yourself: Her" em terceiro lugar, ambos também do grupo BTS.

O grupo (formado pelos jovens Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V e Jungkook) também aparece nos rankings “Billboard 200” e “Artist 100”.

LEIA TAMBÉM: