Da mesma produtora do BTS, Tomorrow X Together anuncia o primeiro álbum

A boy band sul-coreana TOMORROW X TOGETHER, da mesma produtora do grupo BTS, já anunciou o primeiro álbum.

'The Dream Chapter: STAR' será lançada em 4 de março, marcando o início da carreira do grupo de K-pop, de acordo com informações da Billboard.

O quinteto será exibido em uma transmissão especial de televisão. O novo ato apresenta os cinco membros adolescentes: Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun e Hueningkai.

O TXT foi anunciado no início deste ano e foi apresentado ao público por meio de diversos posts e vídeos nas mídias sociais.

