Avril Lavigne fala sobre sua doença em prévia de nova música

This is one of the first songs I wrote for the album after Head Above Water. They are both about the health battle I continue to fight every day. I hope my songs can help you find strength if you need it… I produced this track, @CBaseford engineered, Chad and @TravisWeTheKings helped me finish it. I had a lot of great people around me helping me to make music again. 🖤🖤🖤 #11Days until #albumrelease!! Pre-order my new album now, link in bio. #AvrilLavigneHeadAboveWater #HeadAboveWater #Warrior