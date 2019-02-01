Uma loucura! Confira como será o novo jogo do grupo BTS

Por Wellington Botelho

O grupo sul-coreano BTS é uma das bandas de K-pop mais famosas de todo o mundo. Além dos vários recordes mundiais, a boy band agora terá um jogo, o esperando "BTS WORLD".

Sem dúvida, muita animação para ver os jovens Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V e Jungkook em game, de acordo com informações do site Los 40 Argentina.

Embora a data oficial de lançamento ainda não seja conhecida, a empresa já publicou o primeiro teaser no YouTube. Confira:

