Cada vez mais próximo! Fotos mostram a avançada gravidez de Meghan Markle

A bela Meghan Markle, 37 anos, continua cumprindo a agenda extensa de eventos oficiais da família real britânica.

Today The Duchess of Sussex is making her first visit to @The_ACU as Patron. The ACU is the world's first and oldest international university network, with more than 500 member institutions in over 50 countries: https://t.co/yy0AJ4H4oz pic.twitter.com/GlBPjCV41T — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

E nesta quinta-feira (31) a Duquesa de Sussex vistou a Association of Commonwealth Universities (Associação das Universidades da Commonwealth).

💻 Scholarship schemes managed by @The_ACU enable individuals to gain knowledge and skills to support access and inclusion for disabled people across the globe — The Duchess met Mayamiko, a scholar from Malawi, and spoke with fellow scholars Hilary, Ntani and Almachius via Skype! pic.twitter.com/avxDu5cWL8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

A instituição é a primeira e mais antiga rede universitária internacional do mundo, com mais de 500 membros em mais de 50 países.

The Duchess of Sussex speaks with Ishrat, a Commonwealth PhD Scholar from Bangladesh, about her work and @The_ACU's Peace and Reconciliation Network, which brings universities together to boost their role in truth-telling and reconciliation as part of their wider communities. pic.twitter.com/oTPfYemwxf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

Atualmente como embaixadora da entidade, a futura mamãe da realeza também aproveitou para se reunir estudantes durante a atividade.

The Duchess of Sussex meets Devika, a Marshall Scholar from the USA, who is currently studying Applied Theatre at @CSSDLondon. pic.twitter.com/djIoCSA9kp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

Markle foi o centro das atenções. Ela demostrava estar deslumbrante, já que escolheu um vestido preto para o importante momento, o que acabou marcando bem a barriga (que já está gigante).

👋 Thank you to everyone at @CityUniLondon that came out to greet The Duchess of Sussex for her visit to @The_ACU today! pic.twitter.com/reeQl1hnLf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

Esposa do príncipe Harry, Meghan deve ganhar o primeiro filho muito em breve. Acredita-se que seja na primavera do hemisfério norte.

During today's visit to @CityUniLondon – one of @The_ACU's 500 university members – The Duchess of Sussex met students from across the Commonwealth now studying in the UK, for whom access to university has transformed their lives. pic.twitter.com/nTgh52wzZO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2019

