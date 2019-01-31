Cada vez mais próximo! Fotos mostram a avançada gravidez de Meghan Markle

Por Wellington Botelho

A bela Meghan Markle, 37 anos, continua cumprindo a agenda extensa de eventos oficiais da família real britânica.

E nesta quinta-feira (31) a Duquesa de Sussex vistou a Association of Commonwealth Universities (Associação das Universidades da Commonwealth).

A instituição é a primeira e mais antiga rede universitária internacional do mundo, com mais de 500 membros em mais de 50 países.

Atualmente como embaixadora da entidade, a futura mamãe da realeza também aproveitou para se reunir estudantes durante a atividade.

Markle foi o centro das atenções. Ela demostrava estar deslumbrante, já que escolheu um vestido preto para o importante momento, o que acabou marcando bem a barriga (que já está gigante).

Esposa do príncipe Harry, Meghan deve ganhar o primeiro filho muito em breve. Acredita-se que seja na primavera do hemisfério norte.

