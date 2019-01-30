'Proud Of You Taehyung': V do BTS divulga música auto-composta ‘Scenery’

O integrante V do grupo sul-coreano BTS divulgou nesta quarta-feira (30) o single inédito “Scenery” (em tradução literal).

A música é uma produção auto-composta do jovem. Sem dúvida, o material conquistou os fãs da boy band. Confira o trabalho:

O membro do BTS Jimin também compartilhou um vídeo no Twitter onde mostra curtindo a nova música do V. Veja:

O assunto é um dos mais comentando da rede social. São as hashtag principais: #ProudOfYouTaehyung, #SceneryOutNow, #풍경OutNow, V of BTS by BTS, Kim Taehyung e #ScenerybyTaehyung.

