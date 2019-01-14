Confira a lista de vencedores do Critics' Choice Awards 2019
Sem grandes surpresas, o filme de Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma", foi o grande vencedor do Critics' Choice Awards deste ano. A premiação aconteceu neste domingo (13) e entregou os prêmio de melhor filme, melhor filme estrangeiro, melhor direção e melhor fotografia ao longa do diretor mexicano. Já "A Favorita", que foi líder em indicações com 14 nomeações, levou apenas dois prêmios: melhor atriz de comédia e melhor elenco.
Lady Gaga e Glenn Close venceram, juntas, em melhor atriz em filme de drama. O mesmo empate aconteceu com Amy Adams e Patricia Arquette, que ganharam por atriz em filme para a TV ou minissérie. "The Americans" foi venceu na categoria melhor série de drama, enquanto "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" foi a recordista, com 3 vitórias: melhor atriz, melhor atriz coadjuvante e melhor série de comédia.
Confira a lista completa:
CINEMA
Melhor Filme de Drama
- Pantera Negra
- Infiltrado na Klan
- A Favorita
- O Primeiro Homem
- Green Book – O Guia
- Se a Rua Beale Falasse
- O Retorno de Mary Poppins
- Roma
- Nasce uma Estrela
- Vice
Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama
- Christian Bale – Vice
- Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma Estrela
- Willem Dafoe – No Portal da Eternidade
- Ryan Gosling – O Primeiro Homem
- Ethan Hawke – No Coração da Escuridão
- Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen – Green Book – O Guia
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama
- Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
- Emily Blunt – O Retorno de Mary Poppins
- Glenn Close – A Esposa
- Toni Collette – Hereditário
- Olivia Colman – A Favorita
- Lady Gaga – Nasce uma Estrela
- Melissa McCarthy – Poderia me Perdoar?
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme de Drama
- Mahershala Ali – Green Book – o Guia
- Timothée Chalamet – Querido Menino
- Adam Driver – Infiltrado na Klan
- Sam Elliott – Nasce uma Estrela
- Richard E. Grant – Poderia me Perdoar?
- Michael B. Jordan – Pantera Negra
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme de Drama
- Amy Adams – Vice
- Claire Foy – O Primeiro Homem
- Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased – Uma Verdade Anulada
- Regina King – Se a Rua Beale Falasse
- Emma Stone – A Favorita
- Rachel Weisz – A Favorita
Melhor Ator/Atriz Jovem
- Elsie Fisher – Oitava Série
- Thomasin McKenzie – Não Deixe Rastros
- Ed Oxenbould – Vida Selvagem
- Millicent Simmonds – Um Lugar Silencioso
- Amandla Stenberg – O Ódio Que Você Semeia
- Sunny Suljic – Mid90s
Melhor Elenco
- Pantera Negra
- Podres de Ricos
- A Favorita
- Vice
- As Viúvas
Melhor Direção
- Damien Chazelle – O Primeiro Homem
- Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma Estrela
- Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
- Peter Farrelly – Green Book – O Guia
- Yorgos Lanthimos – A Favorita
- Spike Lee – Infiltrado na Klan
- Adam McKay – Vice
Melhor Roteiro Original
- Bo Burnham – Oitava Série
- Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – A Favorita
- Adam McKay – Vice
- Paul Schrader – No Coração da Escuridão
- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book – O Guia
- Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – Um Lugar Silencioso
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
- Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Pantera Negra
- Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Poderia me Perdoar?
- Barry Jenkins – Se a Rua Beale Falasse
- Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – Nasce uma Estrela
- Josh Singer – O Primeiro Homem
- Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – Infiltrado na Klan
Melhor Fotografia
- Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
- James Laxton – Se a Rua Beale Falasse
- Matthew Libatique – Nasce uma Estrela
- Rachel Morrison – Pantera Negra
- Robbie Ryan – A Favorita
- Linus Sandgren – O Primeiro Homem
Melhor Design de Produção
- Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Pantera Negra
- Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
- Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Podres de Ricos
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – A Favorita
- Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – O Primeiro Homem
- John Myhre, Gordon Sim – O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Edição
- Nasce uma Estrela
- Vice
- O Primeiro Homem
- Roma
- A Favorita
- As Viúvas
Melhor Design de Figurino
- Duas Rainhas
- Pantera Negra
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- A Favorita
- O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem
- Pantera Negra
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- A Favorita
- Duas Rainhas
- Suspiria
- Vice
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
- Pantera Negra
- O Primeiro Homem
- O Retorno de Mary Poppins
- Missão: Impossível – Efeito Fallout
- Jogador Nº 1
Melhor Animação
- O Grinch
- Os Incríveis 2
- Ilha de Cachorros
- Mirai no Mirai
- WiFi Ralph
- Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso
Melhor Filme de Ação
- Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
- Pantera Negra
- Deadpool 2
- Missão: Impossível – Efeito Fallout
- Jogador Nº 1
- As Viúvas
Melhor Filme de Comédia
- Podres de Ricos
- Deadpool 2
- A Morte de Stalin
- A Favorita
- A Noite do Jogo
- Sorry to Bother You
Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia
- Christian Bale – Vice
- Jason Bateman – A Noite do Jogo
- Viggo Mortensen – Green Book – O Guia
- John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
- Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
- Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You
Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia
- Emily Blunt – O Retorno de Mary Poopins
- Olivia Colman – A Favorita
- Elsie Fisher – Oitava Série
- Rachel McAdams – A Noite do Jogo
- Charlize Theron – Tully
- Constance Wu – Podres de Ricos
Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica/Terror
- Aniquilação
- Halloween
- Hereditário
- Um Lugar Silencioso
- Suspiria
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
- Em Chamas (Coreia do Sul)
- Capernaum (Líbano)
- Guerra Fria (Polônia)
- Roma (México)
- Assunto de Família (Japão)
Melhor Música
- "All the Stars" – Pantera Negra
- "Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin’
- "I’ll Fight" – RBG
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go" – O Retorno de Mary Poppins
- "Shallow" – Nasce uma Estrela
- "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Kris Bowers – Green Book – o Guia
- Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Alexandre Desplat – Ilha de Cachorros
- Ludwig Göransson – Pantera Negra
- Justin Hurwitz – O Primeiro Homem
- Marc Shaiman – O Retorno de Mary Poppins
TELEVISÃO
Melhor Série de Drama
- The Americans (FX)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Homecoming (Amazon)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- A Amiga Genial (HBO)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
- Diego Luna – Narcos: México (Netflix)
- Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)
- Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
- Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
- Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
- Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
- Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
- Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
- Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
- Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)
Melhor Série de Comédia
- Atlanta (FX)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
- The Middle (ABC)
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
- Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
- Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
- Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
- Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
- Rachel Brosnahan – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
- Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
- Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
- Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
- Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
- Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
- Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
- Tony Shalhoub – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Alex Borstein – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
- Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)
Melhor Minissérie
- A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
- American Vandal (Netflix)
- American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
- Sharp Objects (HBO)
Melhor Filme para a TV
- Icebox (HBO)
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
- King Lear (Amazon)
- My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
- Notes From the Field (HBO)
- The Tale (HBO)
Melhor Ator em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie
- Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
- Darren Criss – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
- Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
- John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Melhor Atriz em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)
- Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
- Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
- Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
- Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie
- Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
- Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
- Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
- Finn Wittrock – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
- Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie
- Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
- Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)
- Penelope Cruz – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
- Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
- Judith Light – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
- Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Melhor Série Animada
- Hora de Aventura (Cartoon Network)
- Archer (FXX)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- Os Simpsons (Fox)
- South Park (Comedy Central)