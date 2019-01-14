Confira a lista de vencedores do Critics' Choice Awards 2019

Sem grandes surpresas, o filme de Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma", foi o grande vencedor do Critics' Choice Awards deste ano. A premiação aconteceu neste domingo (13) e entregou os prêmio de melhor filme, melhor filme estrangeiro, melhor direção e melhor fotografia ao longa do diretor mexicano. Já "A Favorita", que foi líder em indicações com 14 nomeações, levou apenas dois prêmios: melhor atriz de comédia e melhor elenco.

Lady Gaga e Glenn Close venceram, juntas, em melhor atriz em filme de drama. O mesmo empate aconteceu com Amy Adams e Patricia Arquette, que ganharam por atriz em filme para a TV ou minissérie. "The Americans" foi venceu na categoria melhor série de drama, enquanto "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" foi a recordista, com 3 vitórias: melhor atriz, melhor atriz coadjuvante e melhor série de comédia.

Confira a lista completa:

CINEMA

Melhor Filme de Drama

Pantera Negra

Infiltrado na Klan

A Favorita

O Primeiro Homem

Green Book – O Guia

Se a Rua Beale Falasse

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Roma

Nasce uma Estrela

Vice

Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma Estrela

Willem Dafoe – No Portal da Eternidade

Ryan Gosling – O Primeiro Homem

Ethan Hawke – No Coração da Escuridão

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book – O Guia

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Glenn Close – A Esposa

Toni Collette – Hereditário

Olivia Colman – A Favorita

Lady Gaga – Nasce uma Estrela

Melissa McCarthy – Poderia me Perdoar?

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme de Drama

Mahershala Ali – Green Book – o Guia

Timothée Chalamet – Querido Menino

Adam Driver – Infiltrado na Klan

Sam Elliott – Nasce uma Estrela

Richard E. Grant – Poderia me Perdoar?

Michael B. Jordan – Pantera Negra

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme de Drama

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – O Primeiro Homem

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased – Uma Verdade Anulada

Regina King – Se a Rua Beale Falasse

Emma Stone – A Favorita

Rachel Weisz – A Favorita

Melhor Ator/Atriz Jovem

Elsie Fisher – Oitava Série

Thomasin McKenzie – Não Deixe Rastros

Ed Oxenbould – Vida Selvagem

Millicent Simmonds – Um Lugar Silencioso

Amandla Stenberg – O Ódio Que Você Semeia

Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

Melhor Elenco

Pantera Negra

Podres de Ricos

A Favorita

Vice

As Viúvas

Melhor Direção

Damien Chazelle – O Primeiro Homem

Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma Estrela

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book – O Guia

Yorgos Lanthimos – A Favorita

Spike Lee – Infiltrado na Klan

Adam McKay – Vice

Melhor Roteiro Original

Bo Burnham – Oitava Série

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – A Favorita

Adam McKay – Vice

Paul Schrader – No Coração da Escuridão

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book – O Guia

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – Um Lugar Silencioso

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Pantera Negra

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Poderia me Perdoar?

Barry Jenkins – Se a Rua Beale Falasse

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – Nasce uma Estrela

Josh Singer – O Primeiro Homem

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – Infiltrado na Klan

Melhor Fotografia

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

James Laxton – Se a Rua Beale Falasse

Matthew Libatique – Nasce uma Estrela

Rachel Morrison – Pantera Negra

Robbie Ryan – A Favorita

Linus Sandgren – O Primeiro Homem

Melhor Design de Produção

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Pantera Negra

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Podres de Ricos

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – A Favorita

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – O Primeiro Homem

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Edição

Nasce uma Estrela

Vice

O Primeiro Homem

Roma

A Favorita

As Viúvas

Melhor Design de Figurino

Duas Rainhas

Pantera Negra

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Favorita

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

Pantera Negra

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Favorita

Duas Rainhas

Suspiria

Vice

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Pantera Negra

O Primeiro Homem

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Missão: Impossível – Efeito Fallout

Jogador Nº 1

Melhor Animação

O Grinch

Os Incríveis 2

Ilha de Cachorros

Mirai no Mirai

WiFi Ralph

Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso

Melhor Filme de Ação

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Pantera Negra

Deadpool 2

Missão: Impossível – Efeito Fallout

Jogador Nº 1

As Viúvas

Melhor Filme de Comédia

Podres de Ricos

Deadpool 2

A Morte de Stalin

A Favorita

A Noite do Jogo

Sorry to Bother You

Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia

Christian Bale – Vice

Jason Bateman – A Noite do Jogo

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book – O Guia

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia

Emily Blunt – O Retorno de Mary Poopins

Olivia Colman – A Favorita

Elsie Fisher – Oitava Série

Rachel McAdams – A Noite do Jogo

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Podres de Ricos

Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica/Terror

Aniquilação

Halloween

Hereditário

Um Lugar Silencioso

Suspiria

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

Em Chamas (Coreia do Sul)

Capernaum (Líbano)

Guerra Fria (Polônia)

Roma (México)

Assunto de Família (Japão)

Melhor Música

"All the Stars" – Pantera Negra

"Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin’

"I’ll Fight" – RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

"Shallow" – Nasce uma Estrela

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Kris Bowers – Green Book – o Guia

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Ilha de Cachorros

Ludwig Göransson – Pantera Negra

Justin Hurwitz – O Primeiro Homem

Marc Shaiman – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

TELEVISÃO

Melhor Série de Drama

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

A Amiga Genial (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna – Narcos: México (Netflix)

Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Alex Borstein – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

Melhor Minissérie

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Melhor Filme para a TV

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

Notes From the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Melhor Ator em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)

Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Melhor Série Animada