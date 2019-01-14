Confira a lista de vencedores do Critics' Choice Awards 2019

Por Metro Jornal

Sem grandes surpresas, o filme de Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma", foi o grande vencedor do Critics' Choice Awards deste ano. A premiação aconteceu neste domingo (13) e entregou os prêmio de melhor filme, melhor filme estrangeiro, melhor direção e melhor fotografia ao longa do diretor mexicano. Já "A Favorita", que foi líder em indicações com 14 nomeações, levou apenas dois prêmios: melhor atriz de comédia e melhor elenco.

Lady Gaga e Glenn Close venceram, juntas, em melhor atriz em filme de drama. O mesmo empate aconteceu com Amy Adams e Patricia Arquette, que ganharam por atriz em filme para a TV ou minissérie. "The Americans" foi venceu na categoria melhor série de drama, enquanto "Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel" foi a recordista, com 3 vitórias: melhor atriz, melhor atriz coadjuvante e melhor série de comédia.

Confira a lista completa:

CINEMA

Melhor Filme de Drama

  • Pantera Negra
  • Infiltrado na Klan
  • A Favorita
  • O Primeiro Homem
  • Green Book – O Guia
  • Se a Rua Beale Falasse
  • O Retorno de Mary Poppins
  • Roma
  • Nasce uma Estrela
  • Vice

Melhor Ator em Filme de Drama

  • Christian Bale – Vice
  • Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma Estrela
  • Willem Dafoe – No Portal da Eternidade
  • Ryan Gosling – O Primeiro Homem
  • Ethan Hawke – No Coração da Escuridão
  • Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Viggo Mortensen – Green Book – O Guia

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Drama

  • Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
  • Emily Blunt – O Retorno de Mary Poppins
  • Glenn Close – A Esposa
  • Toni Collette – Hereditário
  • Olivia Colman – A Favorita
  • Lady Gaga – Nasce uma Estrela
  • Melissa McCarthy – Poderia me Perdoar?

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme de Drama

  • Mahershala Ali – Green Book – o Guia
  • Timothée Chalamet – Querido Menino
  • Adam Driver – Infiltrado na Klan
  • Sam Elliott – Nasce uma Estrela
  • Richard E. Grant – Poderia me Perdoar?
  • Michael B. Jordan – Pantera Negra

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme de Drama

  • Amy Adams – Vice
  • Claire Foy – O Primeiro Homem
  • Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased – Uma Verdade Anulada
  • Regina King – Se a Rua Beale Falasse
  • Emma Stone – A Favorita
  • Rachel Weisz – A Favorita

Melhor Ator/Atriz Jovem

  • Elsie Fisher – Oitava Série
  • Thomasin McKenzie – Não Deixe Rastros
  • Ed Oxenbould – Vida Selvagem
  • Millicent Simmonds – Um Lugar Silencioso
  • Amandla Stenberg – O Ódio Que Você Semeia
  • Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

Melhor Elenco

  • Pantera Negra
  • Podres de Ricos
  • A Favorita
  • Vice
  • As Viúvas

Melhor Direção

  • Damien Chazelle – O Primeiro Homem
  • Bradley Cooper – Nasce uma Estrela
  • Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
  • Peter Farrelly – Green Book – O Guia
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – A Favorita
  • Spike Lee – Infiltrado na Klan
  • Adam McKay – Vice

Melhor Roteiro Original

  • Bo Burnham – Oitava Série
  • Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
  • Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – A Favorita
  • Adam McKay – Vice
  • Paul Schrader – No Coração da Escuridão
  • Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book – O Guia
  • Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – Um Lugar Silencioso

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

  • Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Pantera Negra
  • Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Poderia me Perdoar?
  • Barry Jenkins – Se a Rua Beale Falasse
  • Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – Nasce uma Estrela
  • Josh Singer – O Primeiro Homem
  • Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – Infiltrado na Klan

Melhor Fotografia

  • Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
  • James Laxton – Se a Rua Beale Falasse
  • Matthew Libatique – Nasce uma Estrela
  • Rachel Morrison – Pantera Negra
  • Robbie Ryan – A Favorita
  • Linus Sandgren – O Primeiro Homem

Melhor Design de Produção

  • Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Pantera Negra
  • Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
  • Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Podres de Ricos
  • Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – A Favorita
  • Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – O Primeiro Homem
  • John Myhre, Gordon Sim – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Edição

  • Nasce uma Estrela
  • Vice
  • O Primeiro Homem
  • Roma
  • A Favorita
  • As Viúvas

Melhor Design de Figurino

  • Duas Rainhas
  • Pantera Negra
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • A Favorita
  • O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

  • Pantera Negra
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • A Favorita
  • Duas Rainhas
  • Suspiria
  • Vice

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
  • Pantera Negra
  • O Primeiro Homem
  • O Retorno de Mary Poppins
  • Missão: Impossível – Efeito Fallout
  • Jogador Nº 1

Melhor Animação

  • O Grinch
  • Os Incríveis 2
  • Ilha de Cachorros
  • Mirai no Mirai
  • WiFi Ralph
  • Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso

Melhor Filme de Ação

  • Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
  • Pantera Negra
  • Deadpool 2
  • Missão: Impossível – Efeito Fallout
  • Jogador Nº 1
  • As Viúvas

Melhor Filme de Comédia

  • Podres de Ricos
  • Deadpool 2
  • A Morte de Stalin
  • A Favorita
  • A Noite do Jogo
  • Sorry to Bother You

Melhor Ator em Filme de Comédia

  • Christian Bale – Vice
  • Jason Bateman – A Noite do Jogo
  • Viggo Mortensen – Green Book – O Guia
  • John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
  • Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
  • Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

Melhor Atriz em Filme de Comédia

  • Emily Blunt – O Retorno de Mary Poopins
  • Olivia Colman – A Favorita
  • Elsie Fisher – Oitava Série
  • Rachel McAdams – A Noite do Jogo
  • Charlize Theron – Tully
  • Constance Wu – Podres de Ricos

Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica/Terror

  • Aniquilação
  • Halloween
  • Hereditário
  • Um Lugar Silencioso
  • Suspiria

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

  • Em Chamas (Coreia do Sul)
  • Capernaum (Líbano)
  • Guerra Fria (Polônia)
  • Roma (México)
  • Assunto de Família (Japão)

Melhor Música

  • "All the Stars" – Pantera Negra
  • "Girl in the Movies" – Dumplin’
  • "I’ll Fight" – RBG
  • "The Place Where Lost Things Go" – O Retorno de Mary Poppins
  • "Shallow" – Nasce uma Estrela
  • "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Kris Bowers – Green Book – o Guia
  • Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Alexandre Desplat – Ilha de Cachorros
  • Ludwig Göransson – Pantera Negra
  • Justin Hurwitz – O Primeiro Homem
  • Marc Shaiman – O Retorno de Mary Poppins

TELEVISÃO

Melhor Série de Drama

  • The Americans (FX)
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
  • Homecoming (Amazon)
  • Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • A Amiga Genial (HBO)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Succession (HBO)

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

  • Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
  • Diego Luna – Narcos: México (Netflix)
  • Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
  • Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)
  • Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)
  • Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
  • Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
  • Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
  • Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
  • Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)
  • Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
  • Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
  • Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
  • Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

  • Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
  • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

Melhor Série de Comédia

  • Atlanta (FX)
  • Barry (HBO)
  • The Good Place (NBC)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
  • The Middle (ABC)
  • One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

  • Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
  • Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
  • Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
  • Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

  • Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
  • Rachel Brosnahan – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
  • Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
  • Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
  • Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
  • Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
  • Tony Shalhoub – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Alex Borstein – Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon)
  • Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
  • Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
  • Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
  • Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

Melhor Minissérie

  • A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
  • American Vandal (Netflix)
  • American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
  • Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
  • Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
  • Sharp Objects (HBO)

Melhor Filme para a TV

  • Icebox (HBO)
  • Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
  • King Lear (Amazon)
  • My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
  • Notes From the Field (HBO)
  • The Tale (HBO)

Melhor Ator em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

  • Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
  • Darren Criss – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
  • Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
  • Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
  • Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
  • John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

  • Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)
  • Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
  • Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
  • Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
  • Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
  • Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

  • Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
  • Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
  • Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
  • Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
  • Finn Wittrock – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
  • Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Filme para a TV ou Minissérie

  • Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
  • Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)
  • Penelope Cruz – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
  • Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
  • Judith Light – American Crime Story: O Assassinato de Gianni Versace (FX)
  • Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Melhor Série Animada

  • Hora de Aventura (Cartoon Network)
  • Archer (FXX)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
  • Os Simpsons (Fox)
  • South Park (Comedy Central)

 

