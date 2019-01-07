Globo de Ouro: Acompanhe os vencedores da edição 2019

O Globo de Ouro 2019, apresentado por Andy Samberg e Sandra Oh, dá o pontapé inicial da temporada de premiações do ano neste domingo, 6 de janeiro. Veja abaixo os vencedores em negrito: Melhor ator em série – Musical ou Comédia

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who is America?"

Michael Douglas, "O Método Kominsky"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Getty Images

Melhor animação

"Os Incríveis 2"

"Ilha dos Cachorros"

"Mirai"

"WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet"

"Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso"

Reprodução

Melhor ator em série – Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Stephan James, “Homecoming"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Getty Images

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

Alan Arkin, "O Método Kominsky"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramírez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Melhor série – Drama

"The Americans"

"Bodyguard"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"Pose"

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Melhor série – Musical ou Comédia

"Barry"

"Kidding"

"The Good Place"

"O Método Kominsky"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

Melhor atriz em série – Musical ou Comédia

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Melhor atriz em série – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "O conto da Aia"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, série limitada ou filme para TV

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "O conto da Aia"

Melhor filme – Drama

"Infiltrado na Klan"

"Pantera Negra"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Se a Rua Beale Falasse"

"Nasce uma estrela"

Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia

"Podres de ricos"

"A Favorita"

"Green Book: O Guia"

"O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

"Vice"

Melhor atriz de filme – Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "Nasce uma estrela"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Poderia Me Perdoar?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Melhor ator de filme – Drama

Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "Infiltrado na Klan"

Melhor atriz em filme – Musical ou Comédia

Emily Blunt, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

Olivia Colman, "A favorita"

Elsie Fisher, "Oitava Série"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Podres de Ricos"

Melhor ator em filme – Musical ou Comédia

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "O Retorno de Mary Poppins"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book: O Guia"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man and the Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Melhor diretor de filmes

Bradley Cooper, "Nasce uma estrela"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book: O Guia"

Spike Lee, "Infiltrado na Klan"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em filmes

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "O primeiro homem"

Regina King, "Se a Rua Beale Falasse"

Emma Stone, "A Favorita"

Rachel Weisz, "A Favorita"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filmes

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book: O Guia"

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "Infiltrado na Klan"

Richard E. Grant, "Poderia Me Perdoar?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Melhor roteiro para filme

Barry Jenkins ("Se a Rua Beale Falasse")

Adam McKay ("Vice")

Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma")

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("A favorita")

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book: O Guia")

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

"Capernaum" (Líbano)

"Girl" (Bélgica)

"Never Look Away" (Alemanha)

"Roma" (México)

"Shoplifters" (Japão)

Melhor trilha original para filmes

Marco Beltrami, "Um lugar silencioso"

Alexandre Desplat, "Ilha de cachorros"

Ludwig Göransson, "Pantera Negra"

Justin Hurwitz, "O primeiro homem"

Marc Shaiman, "O retorno de Mary Poppins"

Melhor música para filmes

"All the Stars”, "Pantera Negra"

"Revelation”, "Boy Erased"

"Girl in the Movies”, "Dumplin"

"Shallow", "Nasce uma estrela"

"Requiem for a Private War", "A Private War"