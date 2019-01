Ator de 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' deixa as redes sociais por causa do público

View this post on Instagram

Such a great day with @abcholmes at the @leap_cc organisation. We got to meet James who spoke at the event and has taken part in their programme, which provides conflict management training and support to young people. Leap gives young people the skills to manage conflict in their own lives, reduce violence in their communities and help lead our society. The collaboration between this organisation and people like James is essential to shaping a more positive future. Please follow them and check out their website for more information. Link in bio.