As fotos que demonstram o desespero de Lady Di diante dos paparazzi

#repost William says: ''If you are the Princess of Wales and you're a mother, I don't believe being chased by 30 guys on motorbikes who block your path, who spit at you to get a reaction from you… and make a woman cry in public to get a photograph, I don't believe that is appropriate. 'I sadly remember most of the time she ever cried about anything was to do with press intrusion. Harry and I, we had to live through that.'' 🌹💔