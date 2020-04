Atriz de Feiticeiros de Waverly Place é enfermeira e se junta ao combate à covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Why am I giving a thumbs up like a lame uncle? Because I’m wearing a mask to flatten the curve, you can’t see me smiling out of gratitude for hitting 300,000 followers! Thank you guys for all of your love and support! ❤️😷❤️ #gratefulthankfulblessed #thumbsup👍 #selfmademask #flattenthecurve #loveinthetimeofcorona