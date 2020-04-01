Guitarrista do Slayer é diagnosticado com o novo coronavírus

O guitarrista Gary Holt, integrante do Slayer e do Exodus, está com o covid-19. De acordo com o portal NME, Holt fez no teste para o novo coronavírus depois de se sentir doente.

Na terça-feira (31), ele chegou a postar em sua conta do Instagram confirmando que tinha sido infectado. Segundo ele, os sintomas já estão mais brandos. Sua mulher, Lisa Holt, não foi diagnosticada.

O músico estava em turnê pela Europa com o Testament e o Death Angel. Will Carroll, baterista do Death Angel, está em estado grave, internado na UTI em um hospital da Califórnia.

Em uma publicação ainda disponível, ele falou da internação de Carroll.

"Ele está muito doente. Muitos de nós têm sintomas e aguardam os resultados dos testes. Will precisa de algumas vibrações curativas de todos", disse Holt.

