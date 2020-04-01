Guitarrista do Slayer é diagnosticado com o novo coronavírus
O guitarrista Gary Holt, integrante do Slayer e do Exodus, está com o covid-19. De acordo com o portal NME, Holt fez no teste para o novo coronavírus depois de se sentir doente.
Na terça-feira (31), ele chegou a postar em sua conta do Instagram confirmando que tinha sido infectado. Segundo ele, os sintomas já estão mais brandos. Sua mulher, Lisa Holt, não foi diagnosticada.
O músico estava em turnê pela Europa com o Testament e o Death Angel. Will Carroll, baterista do Death Angel, está em estado grave, internado na UTI em um hospital da Califórnia.
Em uma publicação ainda disponível, ele falou da internação de Carroll.
I remained quiet on this earlier, not wanting to say anything until I was certain it had become public knowledge, but Will Carroll, @bleedingpriest , is in need of some massive positive vibes. Me, I appreciate all the warm wishes I’ve gotten, but I’m sick, nothing more, Will is in the ICU. WAY worse that anything I’m dealing with, by a long shot. Not even close. He is very ill. There are several of us that have symptoms and are waiting for test results. Will needs some healing vibes from everyone. Here we are recreating the Scorpions pyramid with @bonsloth Get well Will👊🏻❤️👊🏻
"Ele está muito doente. Muitos de nós têm sintomas e aguardam os resultados dos testes. Will precisa de algumas vibrações curativas de todos", disse Holt.